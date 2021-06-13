Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney fulfills music dreams

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Many people picked up new habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. One Assistant Prosecuting Attorney used his downtime during the pandemic to fulfill one of his dreams.

Jonathan Calhoun covers the Kanawha County area. He said he always loved music and now because of the pandemic he was able to drop his album.

“If one of my songs can just resonate with someone they see something of themselves and it helps them to feel not alone or get through life, then I know I would have succeeded,” Calhoun said.

If you are interested in listening to his new album “These Empty Arms,” you can go to YouTube or iTunes.