Kanawha County Board of Education releases survey results for West Side middle school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education has released the top five names suggested for the former Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The top five names suggested were:

West Side Middle School

Katherine Johnson Middle School

Charleston Middle School

Jack Perry Middle School

Booker T. Washington Middle School

The names were suggested during an online survey. The survey closed Monday morning. According to the Kanawha County Board of Education, the suggestions have been passed along as recommendations.

According to officials from the Board of Education, one of these names could be selected or another name from a different source. A discussion on the name is on the Thursday, July 16th board meeting agenda.