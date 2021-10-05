All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
Horace Mann aide terminated, BOE cites video footage of ‘inappropriate incidents’

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a Kanawha County Board of Education meeting Monday, members voted to terminate teacher aide James Lynch.

13 News obtained a statement from the Communications Director of Kanawha County Schools, Briana Warner:

James Lynch was an Aide in the classroom at Horace Mann Middle School but left that classroom in March, before the alleged abuse was discovered in May by Assistant Principal Brittany Harris. In our investigation of the incident that was discovered in May, we reviewed video footage of that classroom for the three months prior to the May incident. In that review, we discovered incidents involving Mr. Lynch that we deemed to be inappropriate, which led to his termination by the Board.

Briana Warner, Communications Director, Kanawha County Schools

The board voted unanimously to terminate him.

Before the vote, Tracy White, Kanawha County Board of Education president, said parents don’t think they send their children to school with “monsters.”

“I’m sorry, I don’t speak for the board, but this has affected all of us and we apologize to the family members and we are very thankful for our employees who took the lead and moved forward,” said White.

Multiple allegations of abuse have been made by four special needs students against a teacher and two other aides at Horace Mann Middle School.

