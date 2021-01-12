Kanawha County building fully-engulfed in flames

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are battling a fully-engulfed building fire in Kanawha County Monday evening.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of 7th Avenue in Charleston.
Dispatchers say the building is fully-engulfed. They are unsure if it was occupied or whether there are any injuries at this time.
Charleston Police, Fire and EMS are responding to the scene.
