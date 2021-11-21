Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County Commission Office reports a positive COVID-19 case

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission Office says one of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say contact tracing, testing, and quarantine procedures will happen following the notification of the exposure.

“Our employee is in our thoughts and prayers at this time. We know that COVID still exists and we continue to see cases throughout the community. We still encourage people to get the vaccine and to get the booster when it is time,”

County Commissioners

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS