Kanawha County Commission Office reports a positive COVID-19 case

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission Office says one of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say contact tracing, testing, and quarantine procedures will happen following the notification of the exposure.

“Our employee is in our thoughts and prayers at this time. We know that COVID still exists and we continue to see cases throughout the community. We still encourage people to get the vaccine and to get the booster when it is time,” County Commissioners