Kanawha County confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 59

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 59 as of this afternoon.
The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
