Kanawha County confirms three additional COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials are reporting three additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 38 deaths.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed 19 new cases of the virus Tuesday, with 1,485 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County since the pandemic began.
Health officials say 395 cases are active and 1,053 people have recovered.
