Kanawha County deputy sheriffs, county employees to receive one-time pay increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission has approved a one-time bonus for deputy sheriffs, emergency management, and all regular county employees.

According to Commission officials, CARES Act funds will be allotted for these one-time payments.

Deputy sheriffs will receive $3,000, Emergency Management and Homeland Security employees will receive $2,000 and other county employees will receive $1,000.

“Due to prudent budgeting and the support of the Federal Government with CARES funds, we are now able to approve a one-time pay supplement for our deserving employees. I hope Congress will soon act to approve additional COVID-19 support for our citizens as well as local governments.” Kent Carper, Kanawha County Commission President

“I am so proud of our employees – including our deputy sheriffs and all our first responders. They have made heroic sacrifices this year, and I’m glad to be able to provide this additional benefit at a time when it is needed.” Ben Salango, Commissioner

“Our employees work very hard and deserve to be recognized. Several of our employees have risked their safety during the pandemic, and I want to send my sincere thanks to each of them.” Hoppy Shores, Commissoner