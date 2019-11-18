Kanawha County EMTs find missing Logan woman

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- A Logan County family is thanking two Kanawha County Ambulance workers this week after they were reunited with their loved one.

It started a few weeks ago when Anna Brewer and Phyllis Spencer noticed a woman sleeping under a Charleston overpass and decided to help.

“In the morning we’d stop in to see her, bring her breakfast, something to drink and we’d check in on her after work,” said Spencer.

The woman was confused and couldn’t tell the women much about herself but one night a missing person poster caught their eye.

“Her eyes, there was something about those eyes and then when we seen those pictures those eyes were just popping out,” said Spencer.

“My sister-in-law sent a picture and said does this look like her? And my husband said that’s her, that’s her,” said Brewer.

The woman sleeping under the bridge was Ashley Mullins from Logan County, her family had been looking for her since October.

“I think a lot of times we’re quick to judge and you know she was someone’s daughter, she was a mother, and a sister,” said Spencer.

Mullins family came to Charleston and picked her up and now she is safe at home getting the help she needs. Her family even held a birthday party because her’s passed while she was missing.