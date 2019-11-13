Kanawha County health officials prepare for rise in HIV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Wednesday the Kanawha Charleston HIV Task Force held their second meeting, updating the public on HIV cases and exploring new ways they can help those who have been diagnosed.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 2019 has seen 18 new cases of HIV, with eight of them being linked to injectable drug use. With that community being impacted by the disease, health officials worry they’ll see more cases.

“We have not seen hugely out of proportion numbers compared to Cabell County but we know that they potentially exist. that potential that it could increase, that’s why we’re here,” said Dr. Christine Teague, a task force member from CAMC.

The task force is now working on ways to educate people but also reach those who may be infected. They say transportation and accessibility are big issues to treating this group so they are planning to go out to where these people are.

