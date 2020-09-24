Kanawha County man arrested in search for burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man is in custody after a burglary led to an extensive search for the suspect.

The Charleston Police Department says Paul Lawrence Hedrick, 34, of Charleston was arrested Thursday, Sept. 24 after a reported home invasion and burglary in the 700 block of Churchill Drive.

According to the police, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The victims were asleep inside the home and woken up by a loud noise. Police say when the victims went to investigate the noise, they found a male suspect in their living room and one of the victims allegedly yelled at the suspect to get out of the house.

The suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the victim during the confrontation, however, police say he did not produce a weapon. The suspect then left the home, going south on Churchill Drive.

The Charleston Police Department says the suspect was captured on video surveillance at the home and several other homes in the area. Police say during the investigation they learned the suspect had allegedly stolen several items from outside multiple homes.

The CPD and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit conducted an extensive search and sent the suspect’s photograph to the Forthill Neighborhood watch group. The suspect was eventually found and taken into custody in the Wychwood Drive area, according to police.

Hedrick is currently charged with burglary. The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges could be added at a later time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.