KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The winners of the West Virginia Governor’s Almost Heaven Art Exhibition have been announced.

Kanawha County Schools says the art piece submitted by Olivia Miller, an 8th grader from Andrew Jackson Middle School, won first place in the contest’s middle school division, as well as the “Best in Show” award for all grade levels. KCS says Miller submitted her painting of Black Water Falls in Tucker County for the competition.

Miller was recognized for her achievement during a press conference with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, KCS says. Her art piece will also be made into a West Virginia Department of Tourism postcard.

KCS says there were more than 300 entries in this year’s exhibition.

According to the governor’s office, the winners in each category include:

Elementary School:

1st Place: “Simple Gristmill” by Ryan Lilly, Sophia Christian Academy, Raleigh County;

2nd Place: “West Virginia Postcard” by Tinley Williams, Ripley Elementary, Jackson County;

3rd Place: “West Virginia Postcard” by Joy Sayre, Ripley Elementary, Jackson County.

Middle School:

1st Place “Blackwater Falls” by Olivia Miller, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County;

2nd Place: “Seneca State Forest” by Ethan Floyd, Lincoln Middle School, Harrison County;

3rd Place: “Beauty at Hawk’s Nest” by Charlotte Ray Lawson, Andrew Jackson Middle School, Kanawha County.

High School: