Kanawha County mine employee dies after electric shock

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A plant electrician at the Kanawha Eagle, LLC, South Hollow Preparation Plant in Kanawha County, died from injuries sustained after an electric shock, according to the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training. The incident happened at around 8 AM on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019.

The name of the worker has not been released to us at this time. Inspectors from the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training are handling the investigating.

