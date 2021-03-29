Kanawha County mourns 300th COVID-19 death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County health officials have confirmed the 300th death related to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed three new deaths today, including the deaths of an 89-year-old female (died Jan. 18) a 94-year-old female (died Feb. 15), and a 75-year-old male (died March 3).

“We continue our efforts to vaccinate as quickly as possible in order to minimize death and serious illness related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “Our hearts go out to everyone who has lost a loved one to this disease.”

“It’s not about a benchmark, it’s about them and their families,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper. “They, unfortunately in many cases, did not have the opportunity to receive the life-saving vaccine which is now available. Lest, we never forget them.”

“As this pandemic has continued for over a year, we have watched this tragedy affect too many lives. My thoughts and prayers go out to each one of the families, friends, and loved ones of those who lost their lives to this terrible disease,” stated Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler said “My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have suffered from COVID-19 and especially for the families of those who have lost dear loved ones to this illness.”

“We mourn the loss of each person we’ve lost in Kanawha County due to this terrible pandemic,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “As we continue to vaccinate our population, we hope these efforts will decrease the loss of life and get us back to some sense of normalcy.”

KCHD has also reported 54 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 13,184 in Kanawha County. Of these cases, 585 are currently active.

12,299 Kanawha County residents have recovered from the virus.