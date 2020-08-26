Kanawha County moves to Orange zone on County Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has moved to orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System map.

According to state Health officials, Orange means the county has a heightened community transmission at 10 to 24.9 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people. As of today, Wednesday, Aug. 26, Kanawha County has confirmed 170 new cases in the past week and has 344 active cases of the virus.

On a seven-day rolling average, Kanawha County currently has a 12.11 rate for daily cases. The county has confirmed a total of 1,281 cases since the pandemic began.

For schools in the Orange zone, local county education leaders and health departments will work together to implement aggressive mitigation measures in the schools and communities. They will also increase community engagement in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Children in 3rd grade and up will be required to wear face coverings at all times, according to state health and education officials. Assemblies and large group activities will not be permitted.

Nursing homes and long term care facilities in the Orange level will only allow visitation in cases of compassionate care regarding end-of-life or deteriorating physical and/or mental health, WV DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said Monday.

To see where your county stands on the County Alert System map, visit the WV DHHR website.

