Kanawha County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 92 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says two more Kanawha County residents have died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 81-year-old female who was vaccinated and a 58-year-old female who was unvaccinated.

The additional deaths bring Kanawha County to 433 total COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 482. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

The KCHD reports 92 new COVID-19 cases for Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. This brings the county to 25,079 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 20,838 of those cases are confirmed and 4,241 are probable.

Kanawha County currently has 456 active COVID-19 cases. The number of Kanawha County residents who have recovered from the virus is now at 24,190.

The WV DHHR County Alert System map shows Kanawha County in orange, with a percent positivity rate of 6.61%.