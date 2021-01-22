Kanawha County reports 218th COVID-19 death

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Two new studies published online Monday, June 29 in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest more than 250 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered after intensive-care treatment, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Kanawha County, bringing the county to 218 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 92-year-old female.

Health officials are reporting 93 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours. The county has recorded a total of 10,755 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 1,936 of those cases remain active and 8,601 people have recovered from the virus.

As of 10 a.m., Jan. 22, Kanawha County was listed as gold on the County Alert System with a positivity rate of 4.63%.