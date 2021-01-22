Kanawha County reports 218th COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Another person has died due to COVID-19 in Kanawha County, bringing the county to 218 deaths related to the virus throughout the pandemic.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 92-year-old female.
Health officials are reporting 93 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours. The county has recorded a total of 10,755 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 1,936 of those cases remain active and 8,601 people have recovered from the virus.
As of 10 a.m., Jan. 22, Kanawha County was listed as gold on the County Alert System with a positivity rate of 4.63%.
