Kanawha County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12.

Two new deaths were reported; a 79-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 77-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases 26,282 Up 47 Confirmed Cases 21,805 Up 34 Probable Cases 4,477 Up 13 Active Cases 420 —- Recovered Cases 25,397 Up 45 Deaths 465 Up 2