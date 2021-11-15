Kanawha County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12.
Two new deaths were reported; a 79-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 77-year-old male who was vaccinated.
Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.
|Total Cases
|26,282
|Up 47
|Confirmed Cases
|21,805
|Up 34
|Probable Cases
|4,477
|Up 13
|Active Cases
|420
|—-
|Recovered Cases
|25,397
|Up 45
|Deaths
|465
|Up 2
