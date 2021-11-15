Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Single coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells (Photo: Getty Images)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, Nov. 12.

Two new deaths were reported; a 79-year-old male who was unvaccinated and a 77-year-old male who was vaccinated.

Below are the updated COVID-19 numbers for Kanawha County.

Total Cases26,282Up 47
Confirmed Cases21,805Up 34
Probable Cases4,477Up 13
Active Cases420—-
Recovered Cases25,397Up 45
Deaths465Up 2

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS