Kanawha County reports the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is reporting five new COVID-19 related deaths this afternoon.

They are a 51-year-old male, a 62-year-old female, an 84-year-old male, a 75-year-old male and a 95-year-old female, bringing the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 148.

There are 6,216 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 74 cases from Thursday. Of those, 5592 are confirmed cases and 624 are probable cases.