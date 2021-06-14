Kanawha County School Board calls for action in wake of alleged Horace Mann Middle School abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—During Monday’s board meeting, the Kanawha County School Board released a statement regarding the alleged abuse of students at Horace Mann Middle school.
In May of 2021, a teacher and two aides were accused of battery of two special needs students in multiple civil complaints. Severe/profound teacher Anthony Wilson and his aides Walter Pannell and Lilliana Branham were named, along with the Kanawha County School, in two civil complaints filed by the guardians of the two students.
Both students are nonverbal and need assistance with basic daily activities. One of the students ended up needing to go to the emergency room due to injuries allegedly sustained a the hands of this teacher and the aides.
In Monday’s meeting, the Board said the following:
