Kanawha County Schools launches new app, text message service

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools is launching two new initiatives to help keep parents and the school community engaged and informed about any updates or new information from the school district.

The first of these two methods is a new KCS mobile app. The free app is available now for download on both Apple iOS and Android in the app stores, school officials say. KSC says the app was developed in partnership with Intrado Corporation, which already hosts the district’s SchoolMessenger Communicate callout message system.

School district officials say the app will give access to calendars, lunch menus, directories, web pages and other information parents will need. The app will also include new information feeds throughout the school year. Officials say some of the app’s key features include:

Easy access to Re-Entry 2021 information and the KCS tip line

Schoology

Lunch Menus

Calendars

Staff Directories

Social Media

District notifications, as well as previous notifications parents may have missed

KCS says the second initiative is a new, optional text messaging capability added to SchoolMessenger. The system is being configured to send text messages to those who agree to receive them. The schools say guardians and staff in the KCS WVEIS system will receive a text message Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4, giving them the option to opt into the text message system.

“Both of these new features are just additional vehicles that can be used to communicate with our families, staff and community members,” said Superintendent Tom Williams. “We know that many folks are accessing information through their phones and this just makes staying connected with a school, multiple schools or the district easier. We are excited about how our new app and text messaging will help us communicate more effectively, and we will continue to find ways to keep our schools and families connected.”

For more information on the app or the text messaging system, visit the KCS website.