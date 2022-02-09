Kanawha County Schools staying ‘universally masked’

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) say they are following the new COVID-19 protocols from the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and having schools remain “universally masked.”

A “universal mask policy” is a policy that requires everyone to wear masks during all indoor activities.

KCS posted on Facebook that their main goal is to keep students and staff in school as much as possible.

We want our students learning and participating in extracurricular activities and we want our staff to be able to continue working. Kanawha County Schools on Facebook

The guidelines from the WVDE say that students and staff who test positive should stay home for “at least five days and isolate from others.” They consider “Day 0” to be the first day of symptoms or a positive test in an asymptomatic person. Students and staff can return to school under these guidelines:

Stayed home and isolated for at least five full days

Fever free for 24 hours (without the use of fever reducing medications)

Symptoms are improving

Individuals who were severely ill or immunocompromised should stay home and isolate for 10 days

If the student comes back to school after day five, they should wear a “well-fitted mask” for days 6-10 inside the school. If a mask is unable to be worn, they say the student or staff member should continue to isolate and remain at home for 10 days.

According to the guidelines updated on Jan. 31, 2022, the WVDE says if the school has a universal mask policy, schools can stop contact tracing when students are not wearing masks, like lunchtime, gym, or during extracurricular activities.

Students can continue to go to school in person if they have come in close contact with COVID-19 and remain asymptomatic, regardless of vaccination status, if the school or county follows a universal mask policy.

If a student is exposed to COVID-19 in a school without a universal mask policy, they recommend “testing the unvaccinated student or staff on the date the student or staff has been identified as a close contact and again five days after exposure.” If they test negative, they can continue to be at school in person if they remain asymptomatic.

Starting on Jan. 24, 2022, schools have been reporting COVID-19 cases of positive staff and students for the prior week, Sunday to Saturday, to an online portal, which can be found on the guideline packet.

Schools can consider closing for five days to slow transmission based on one of these thresholds from the COVID-19 protocol packet:

School is unable to remain a safe school environment due to the number of staff out with COVID-19

School COVID-19 percent positivity exceeds 20% on the weekly report.

Extracurricular activities are required to be canceled or postponed if the school is closed for five days. If the school is only closed “for a day or two due to staffing,” extracurricular activities can be had based on county-level policies.