KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools announced on Thursday that they would observe a snow day on Friday, Dec. 23.
The school system says this closure is due to predicted severe winter weather.
They say this is a true snow day, and students will not need to log into Schoology. They also say that All school-based and non-261-day employees should stay at home unless contacted by a supervisor for an essential duty. All 261-day employees should report on a 2-hr delay or contact their immediate supervisor if not possible.
