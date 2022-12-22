KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County Schools announced on Thursday that they would observe a snow day on Friday, Dec. 23.

The school system says this closure is due to predicted severe winter weather.

They say this is a true snow day, and students will not need to log into Schoology. They also say that All school-based and non-261-day employees should stay at home unless contacted by a supervisor for an essential duty. All 261-day employees should report on a 2-hr delay or contact their immediate supervisor if not possible.

