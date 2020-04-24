Kanawha County Sheriff looking for missing teen in St. Albans

Kanawha County Deputies say 15-year-old Aryianna Desiree Brown left her mother’s house in Saint Albans, WV, Wednesday evening to visit a friend on Green Valley Drive near Jefferson, WV. She has not returned home. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager reported missing by her mother yesterday, Thursday, April 23.

Deputies say 15-year-old Aryianna Desiree Brown left her mother’s house in Saint Albans, WV, the previous evening to visit a friend on Green Valley Drive near Jefferson, WV. She has not returned home.

Brown is described as a black female, 5’5″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, she was last seen wearing a gray and blue sweatshirt, cream-colored pants, and gray Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through Facebook, or anonymously message us through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

