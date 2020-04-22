Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing Jefferson teenager

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies arrived at the 7000 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, WV, for a missing teenager.

Logan Graley, 16, was reported missing by his mother. Graley has numerous friends in the Saint Albans area, but overnight inquiries with their families turned up no results.

Graley is a white male

5-feet, 11-inches tall

157 pounds

With brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 304-357-0169, email Kanawha County Sheriff at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, Facebook or send information anonymously through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

