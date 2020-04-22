Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies searching for missing Jefferson teenager

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing teenager.
Deputies arrived at the 7000 block of MacCorkle Avenue in Jefferson, WV, for a missing teenager.
Logan Graley, 16, was reported missing by his mother. Graley has numerous friends in the Saint Albans area, but overnight inquiries with their families turned up no results.
- Graley is a white male
- 5-feet, 11-inches tall
- 157 pounds
- With brown eyes and short brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 304-357-0169, email Kanawha County Sheriff at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, Facebook or send information anonymously through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
