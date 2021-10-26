Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing 14-year-old

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old.
Caleb Bush has been missing since Sunday night. He was last seen on foot on Piedmont Road near Malden, West Virginia.
He is white, stands 5’10” tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts since Sunday is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, contact the sheriff’s office via Facebook, send an email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or send an anonymous tip through the sheriff’s website.
