Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office seeks help finding missing East Bank woman

Lisa McNeely was reported missing in Kanawha County. She was last seen Sept. 20. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that 44-year-old Lisa McNeely has been reported missing.

She was last seen on September 20 around 9:00 p.m. at her home in East Bank.

Lisa is 5’1″ tall and weighs around 225 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, jeans and pink flip-flops. The Sheriff’s Office says she has ties to both Kanawha and Mingo Counties.

Anyone with information about Lisa’s whereabouts since Monday night should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, message them on Facebook, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us or provide a tip through their website.