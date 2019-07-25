Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office warns of Medicaid scam

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office have issued a warning about a scam that is targeting Medicare and Medicaid patients in the area. Deputies say someone claiming to be named Shawn Michaels is saying he worked for a company by the name of MPR Medical. He called from phone number 1-877-647-7373.

According to deputies, he says Medicaid will pay for a Cancer Test and asks for a Medicaid number. The complainant told deputies they called Medicare to ask about this and they advised it is a scam.

Deputies remind people to not give out personal information over the phone unless you made the call to a verified number or have some other way verified the legitimacy of those to whom you are speaking.