Kanawha County to move to 5 days of in-person learning

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education passed a motion to amend it’s previous vote to have blended learning for the first two weeks of in-person classes.

Students will now go back to in-person learning Monday, Oct. 12. The motion passed with a 3-2 vote.

Board member Tracy White made a motion to amend the Board's previous vote to be blended for the first two weeks of in person and go back to 5-day learning (for eLearning/in person students) on Monday, Oct. 12. The motion was seconded and passed 3-2. — Kanawha County (@KCBOE) October 5, 2020

Some people in favor of the change say they think it is important for students to be in the classroom to get the most out of their education.

Some who opposed the motion said they did not believe it was safe to have in-person instruction five days a week, saying it could cause the virus to spread further, especially to students, faculty and staff who are more at risk.

Kanawha County began in-person learning today, Monday, Oct. 5 for the first time this school year after moving to gold on the West Virginia’s School Alert System map, which was updated Saturday, Oct. 3.

The board also approved a revision to the Virtual School Policy to bring the county in line with updates to the program. Board members say the biggest change in the revision is expanding the virtual program into Kindergarten.

