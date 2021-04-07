Kanawha County will see a $1 million upgrade to five radio towers

CHARLESTON W.V. (WOWK) – According to the Kanawha County Commission, five radio towers in Kanawha County will soon receive an upgrade or replacement.

Wednesday morning, a motion was made to accept a $1.18 million bid to repair and replace radio towers spanning over three sites in Kanawha County. The radio towers at Clendenin will receive repairs and upgrades, while two new radio towers will be installed in Cross Lanes and Malden.

Commission President Kent Carper said, “The towers and their efficiency are a matter of life and death. These towers provide transmission of emergency messages to first responders to ensure the safety of our citizens and a swift response to their calls.”

“The tower project is essential for the communication system for all public safety agencies in Kanawha County. We must do what is right to ensure that our agencies can communicate during emergencies. Allocating these funds is a priority for our public safety network,” stated Commissioner Ben Salango.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler added, “”Clear and concise communication is imperative to our first responders to provide essential service in responding to emergencies. These upgrades to our towers will ensure efficient responses for our citizens for years to come.”

Metro 911 of Kanawha County Executive Director Johnny Rutherford stated, “Metro 911, with the support of the Kanawha County Commission, will be updating the radio towers within Kanawha County in a multi-year project. This update will enhance and ensure a stable communication system throughout the County, allowing for the continued safety of our citizens and over 1500 first responders.”