Kanawha County woman charged with animal abuse

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing animal abuse charges in Kanawha County.
According to the Charleston Police Department, Amanda Case, 37, was arrested in St. Albans after officers executed a search warrant Tuesday, Feb. 23 at a home on First Avenue in Charleston. They said living conditions inside were “terrible” and no one was home at the time. Police found three severely starved animals and a dead cat.
The CPD said the three surviving animals, two dogs and a cat, were taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s animal shelter where a veterinarian said it was “the worst case of animal starvation they had ever seen.”
The animals will be held at the shelter until a court hearing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.