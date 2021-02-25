Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Kanawha County woman charged with animal abuse

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Amanda Case, 37, is facing animal abuse charges after three “severely starved” animals and a dead cat were found in a Charleston home. Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing animal abuse charges in Kanawha County.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Amanda Case, 37, was arrested in St. Albans after officers executed a search warrant Tuesday, Feb. 23 at a home on First Avenue in Charleston. They said living conditions inside were “terrible” and no one was home at the time. Police found three severely starved animals and a dead cat.

The CPD said the three surviving animals, two dogs and a cat, were taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s animal shelter where a veterinarian said it was “the worst case of animal starvation they had ever seen.”

The animals will be held at the shelter until a court hearing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS