Kanawha County woman charged with animal abuse

Amanda Case, 37, is facing animal abuse charges after three “severely starved” animals and a dead cat were found in a Charleston home. Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman is facing animal abuse charges in Kanawha County.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Amanda Case, 37, was arrested in St. Albans after officers executed a search warrant Tuesday, Feb. 23 at a home on First Avenue in Charleston. They said living conditions inside were “terrible” and no one was home at the time. Police found three severely starved animals and a dead cat.

The CPD said the three surviving animals, two dogs and a cat, were taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association’s animal shelter where a veterinarian said it was “the worst case of animal starvation they had ever seen.”

The animals will be held at the shelter until a court hearing.