KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday.

Velma High had friends and family around her as she celebrated her 100th year on Earth.

She says she is blessed to have her neighbors by her side.

“I couldn’t live here if I didn’t have good neighbors like them. They are a blessing to me. Everybody says you’re lucky, but I’m very blessed to have neighbors that care about me and I’ve been a very blessed person.” Velma High

High is also the oldest member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church in the Kanawha City area of Charleston.