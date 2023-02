KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was arrested after a late-night pursuit in the Nitro area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the chase started around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday near 40th Street and Cochran Lane. It ended about five minutes later near Norwood Road, according to dispatchers.

Nitro Police Department made the arrest, dispatchers say.