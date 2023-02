FRAME, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one person was arrested after a home burglary in the Frame area of Kanawha County, West Virginia.

According to dispatchers, the incident occurred at Poca Fork Road around 6:23 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary, Metro 911 says.

13 News reached out to authorities. This is a developing story.