CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was arrested after a stabbing on Washington Street W, according to the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

Metro 911 officials said this happened near the Dollar General at the intersection of Rebecca Street and Washington Street W just before midnight Friday night.

The CPD said one person was arrested. Their identity has not been released.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to the CPD.