RAND, WV (WOWK) — A man is dead and another is detained Saturday night after a verbal argument turned into a shooting in Rand, West Virginia.

Metro 911 officials say the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Raven Drive in Rand.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two men were fighting and one of them shot the other.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.