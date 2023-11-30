CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a vehicle went into a creek off of Kelleys Creek Road in Cedar Grove, dispatchers say.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the call came in around 3:06 p.m. on Thursday. The crash happened about a mile up Kelleys Creek off Route 60.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three other people were injured in the crash, but the extent is unknown at this time, according to dispatchers. The name of the person who died has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.