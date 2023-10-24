UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24): Metro 911 says 1st Avenue, or Route 25, is back open.

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A woman died in a crash on Route 25 in Nitro Tuesday morning, the Nitro Fire Department tells 13 News.

Fire crews say this happened in the 700 block of 1st Avenue, or Route 25, just after 9 a.m.

They say the road will be shut down for an extended period.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.