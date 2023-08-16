SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a crash on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston Wednesday evening, dispatchers tell 13 News.

Metro 911 officials say the crash has closed down the eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue near Kenna Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The identity of the person who died is not being released at this time.

The South Charleston Fire and Police Departments, and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.

13 News has a crew on the way. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.