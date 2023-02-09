UPDATE (9:39 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tells 13 News that the suspect is a male.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is detained after they led police on a chase on their ATV in eastern Kanawha County.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 8:15 p.m.

They say it started at the intersection of Kelleys Creek Road and Goose Hollow Road in the community of Mammoth.

The identity of the person detained is not available at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the pursuit.