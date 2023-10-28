KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been detained after a police pursuit in Kanawha County, officials say.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the pursuit began in the East Bank area around 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say the vehicle fled onto the West Virginia Turnpike, and the driver then ran from authorities on foot. According to dispatchers, one person was detained at the scene, but no further information on the incident has been released at this time.

The East Bank Police Department, Marmet Police Department and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene, dispatchers say.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.