KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A person is in custody after a crash on I-77.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. near the 103 mile-marker of I-77 North, about one mile from the Eden’s Fork Exit.

Dispatchers say part of the road was temporarily closed down after the crash. According to West Virginia 511, all lanes are now back open. No one was injured in the crash, according to Metro 911.

According to dispatchers, West Virginia State Police responded to the scene, and a person was arrested. There is no word at this time on what charges that person is facing or if those charges are connected to the crash.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.