UPDATE (11:53 a.m. July 18, 2023) – A man is in jail after an armed robbery this morning in Nitro.

According to the Nitro Police Department, Travis McDaniel, 41, has been charged with 1st-degree robbery in connection to a robbery at Joli’s at 151 Main Avenue that happened just before 2:45 a.m.

Police say a white man had entered the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The man left the building with approximately $1,900, according to the Nitro PD.

Authorities say through the investigation, they were able to identify the man as McDaniel and went to a home “associated” with the suspect in Nitro. Police say when they searched the home for McDaniel, they found him in the laundry room “hiding underneath a pile of clothes ont he floor.”

Police say the firearm believed to have been used in the robbery was found behind Joli’s.

McDaniel was taken into custody and is in South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

