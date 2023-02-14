KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after robbing a convenience store in Clendenin and leading police on a chase that took them to Kanawha Blvd. in Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the robbery happened around 10:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect at Kanawha Blvd. and Pennsylvania Ave, dispatchers say.

The suspect’s name is not available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.