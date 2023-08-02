CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the stabbing happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the 1600 block of Chandler Drive in Charleston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say one person taken to the hospital for their injuries, but their is no word on their condition at this time. A second person has been arrested in the incident, according to dispatchers.

The Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.