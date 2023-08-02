CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Charleston.
According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the stabbing happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the 1600 block of Chandler Drive in Charleston.
Dispatchers say one person taken to the hospital for their injuries, but their is no word on their condition at this time. A second person has been arrested in the incident, according to dispatchers.
The Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.
This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.