UPDATE: (8:04 p.m. ) – I-64 East has reopened after an accident near the 54 mile-marker, according to dispatchers.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 when a tire came off of a vehicle and hit a second vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers say the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident on I-64 East in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 near the 54 mile-marker of I64E. Dispatchers say a tire came off of a vehicle and hit a second vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to dispatchers, one lane is shut down in the area due to the crash. The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene.