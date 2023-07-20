KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after a tree fell on a vehicle in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, in the 2900 block of East Dupont Road, also known as Route 60, near Shrewsbury. Dispatchers say the roadway is currently closed at this time due to the fallen tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Kanawha County dispatchers say one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department are responding.