SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle crash in South Charleston.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night around the 4000 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW.

Crews on scene tell WOWK 13 News a vehicle traveling west on MacCorkle Avenue hit a vehicle going through the intersection. Crews say one of the vehicles came to a stop in the Wendy’s parking lot.

Two people were taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to crews at the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The South Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Fired Department and EMS crews are responding.