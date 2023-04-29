CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the person injured is being checked out by Kanawha County EMS. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Randolph Street.

Charleston Police and Charleston Fire Department are currently on the scene. Dispatchers say two wreckers are also heading to the crash site.

This is a developing story and will update as new information becomes available.