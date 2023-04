KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911, the crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, on Allens Fork Road in Sissonville, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.